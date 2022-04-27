Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,983 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $280,032,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.15. 107,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.