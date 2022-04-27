Versor Investments LP Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.14% of Shaw Communications worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 791,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,580,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,379. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

