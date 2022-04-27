Versor Investments LP Makes New $664,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,152,000 after purchasing an additional 183,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 7,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.