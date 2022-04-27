Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,803. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

