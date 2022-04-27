Versor Investments LP Purchases 166,821 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares during the quarter. American National Group comprises 2.6% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.70% of American National Group worth $86,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American National Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American National Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American National Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American National Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.88. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,089. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.12.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

