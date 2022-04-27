Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,569 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.67 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.49. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.