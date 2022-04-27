Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.63. 3,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $171.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

