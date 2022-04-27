Versor Investments LP Sells 26,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 931,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,321,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,112,000 after purchasing an additional 887,702 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,496. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $277.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

