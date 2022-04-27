Versor Investments LP Takes $773,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. 53,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

