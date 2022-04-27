Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

LW stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,199. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

