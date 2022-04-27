Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 865,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,353,297. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

