Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Raised by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.92. 38,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,743. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

