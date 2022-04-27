Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-$0.13 EPS.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 6,302,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,880. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Vertical Research restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

