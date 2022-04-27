VerusCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,493.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $60.23 million and approximately $58,493.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.04 or 0.07354833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,029,741 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

