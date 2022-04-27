ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.80

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 69611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $504.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ViewRay by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ViewRay by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in ViewRay by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.