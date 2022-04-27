Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Trading Up 6.2%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 107,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

