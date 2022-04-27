Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) vs. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Financial Survey

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -2,680.16% N/A -47.70% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viridian Therapeutics and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 133.07%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 729.60%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 130.53 -$79.41 million ($7.69) -1.94 Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 861.28 -$35.01 million N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Viridian Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

