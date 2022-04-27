Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.28

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 572133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYGVF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

