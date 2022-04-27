Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,364.00 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wabash National by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

