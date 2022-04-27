Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after acquiring an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

WBA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 207,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,487. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

