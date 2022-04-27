Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Buys 25,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 1,343,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,780,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
