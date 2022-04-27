Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Buys 25,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 1,343,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,780,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

