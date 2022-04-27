Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 517,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

