Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,154. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $288,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

