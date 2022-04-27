Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

