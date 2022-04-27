Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
