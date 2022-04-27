Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.80 and last traded at $100.80. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.01.

Get Wendel alerts:

About Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.