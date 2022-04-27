Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.28). Approximately 52,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 230,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.29 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 1.16 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

