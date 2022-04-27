Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

WAL stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.