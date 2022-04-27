Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $24.00-26.00 EPS.

WHR opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

