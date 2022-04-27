Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.00-26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.42-22.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.68 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS.

WHR stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 105,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.12. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.57.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Whirlpool by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

