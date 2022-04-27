Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives $4,000.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

WTBDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 67,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,703. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.