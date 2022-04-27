Whitecap Resources (WCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Whitecap Resources to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$785.80 million for the quarter.

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.58. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

