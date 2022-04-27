Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €42.00 ($45.16) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($34.84) to €34.50 ($37.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

