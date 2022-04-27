Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $292,000 in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Blend Labs makes up 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 78,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,387. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

