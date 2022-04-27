Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.95 Million

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will post sales of $439.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $408.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.98. 398,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,323. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.