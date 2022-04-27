WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.78. Approximately 68,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 68,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

