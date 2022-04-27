WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WM Technology.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in WM Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

