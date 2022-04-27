Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,027,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,083,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

