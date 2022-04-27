Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $10.10 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.28. 25,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,501. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.40 and a 200 day moving average of $262.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

