Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,588. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

