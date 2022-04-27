Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 106,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

