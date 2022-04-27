Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $350,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 191,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.