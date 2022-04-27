Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.
In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
