Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.01.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
