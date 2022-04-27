Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,775. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.