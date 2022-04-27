Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $11.75 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,749,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.89. 10,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average of $217.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

