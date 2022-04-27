Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 1,355,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,004,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

