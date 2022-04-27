Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.4% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. 43,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day moving average is $261.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

