Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY remained flat at $$103.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.
About Wolters Kluwer (Get Rating)
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.