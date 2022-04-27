Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY remained flat at $$103.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,437. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

WTKWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

