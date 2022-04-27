WOM Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $847,584.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $847,584.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00100673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

