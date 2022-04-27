WOM Protocol (WOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $1.44 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

