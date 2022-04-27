WVS Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:WVFC remained flat at $$15.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

WVS Financial ( NASDAQ:WVFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

